Photo: Kevin O'Leary recalls bizzare 'Marty Supreme' scene with Timothee Chalamet

Kevin O'Leary, who plays businessman Milton Rockwell in the biopic, has shared his two cents on the iconic scene in which he punished Timothée Chalamet.

According to the latest report of Us Weekly, the actor recalled filming the intense bare-butt paddle scene in Marty Supreme.

“We had a fake paddle that had a hinge thing and a foam thing. It was supposed to not hurt. Didn't work. It broke immediately,” O’Leary, began.

He continued, “So we got to a real paddle, wood, like, a real paddle, with grooves on the surface of it.”

Furthermore, O’Leary explained that while there was a “double” for Chalamet, the actor ultimately wanted to be the one to perform the scene.

“Timmy walked in [and] said, ‘No, it's got to be my ass. I'm going to immortalize my ass on film in perpetuity,’” O’Leary recalled, adding he tried to talk Chalamet out of it once he realized he was going to “hit” him with the nonprop paddle.

“And he said, ‘I'm doing it.’ So we started whacking cheeks left and right and left and right to try and keep the red the same intensity.”

It is noteworthy that in the film, the moment unfolds after Marty begs Milton for forgiveness for skipping exhibition ping-pong matches.

Rather than offering mercy, Milton orders the young athlete to drop his pants and bend over for a spanking, a scene that has quickly become one of the biopic's most talked-about moments.