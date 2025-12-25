Kate Middleton serves as 'guiding light' for King Charles

Kate Middleton helps King Charles during his cancer journey

King Charles was diagnosed with cancer in early 2024. Since then, he underwent several treatments, which supposedly helped him. But there is a single person who reportedly plays an oversized role in his recovery, Princess Kate Middleton.



As an insider explains to Star magazine, “His Majesty freely admits he’d be lost without Kate."

This observation follows as the monarch's daughter-in-law herself battled cancer in the same year, when the King got.

Facing the same burden of health, the bond of the duo seemingly became more stronger, as a source describes the 77-year-old “depends upon Prince William’s wife for advice about physical and emotional challenges because she knows firsthand what it’s like to fight this wretched disease and come out the other side," adding, she is “true inspiration and guiding light to him."

But as Charles steps up his recovery, he decides to work more. This prompts some in royal circles to call on him dial down and rest.

“Charles’ decision to add more working days to his calendar in 2026 has raised eyebrows within royal circles, as a lot of people worry he could be over-stretching himself," the insider notes.

“There’s a school of thought that it would be in his better interest to scale things back versus risk putting himself through the wringer physically."

However, with Kate's help in managing his schedule, the latter reportedly feels confident he can pull this off.

“Kate’s by his side and helping manage the schedule, which is a big reason why he’s so confident and full of energy right now,” the insider concludes, before adding, “She really is the glue that holds the whole family together.”