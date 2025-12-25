Photo: 'Home Alone' Daniel Stern shares sweet tribute to iconic scene

Daniel Stern has made a new admission about his iconic tarantula scene from Home Alone.

In a new chat with PEOPLE Magazine, Stern revealed that he has been commissioned by the current owners of the iconic Home Alone house to create a piece of art memorializing the scene that terrified audiences for decades.

"I got a call from the people who own the Home Alone house," Stern told the outlet.

"And I'm a sculptor [and] they asked if if I would do a sculpture for the house. So I'm creating a sculpture of me and the spider."

He continued, "Which is gonna be kind of crazy — so it'll be at the Home Alone house so that spider whatever his name was — 'Charlie' — is being immortalized in bronze."

In addition to this, Stern admitted that the work of art will be his very first self-portrait.

He joked, "I've been looking at myself in my studio and I've made myself a lot handsomer than I actually am in real life — just why not?"

"It's been fun though. It's been really fun and you know it was so sweet to think of it. I mean it'll be done in a couple of months, but it's so sweet to think of it in that house — these folks love that house so much and love the movie so much," Stern added.

"I'm going to ship it but they might have like an unveiling or something.... it would be crazy to be in [the house.] That house is like a tourist attraction," Stern concluded.