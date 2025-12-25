Justin Bieber begins holiday season with son Jack's cute snap

Justin Bieber is celebrating the festive season with a heartwarming moment with son Jack.

The 31-year-old singer took to his Instagram account on Wednesday to share a cute snap of baby Jack.

In the candid post, the one-year-old can be seen roaming around in a private jet while donning a knit Santa-style hat.

Jack also sported a red sweater paired with grey pants while the luxurious aircraft can also be seen decorated as per the festive season.

However, Justin did not show off Jack's face as mom Hailey also refrains from posting the toddler's face.

Justin also shared a glimpse of his living room decorated for the festive, including a Christmas tree near the fireplace which was decoarted with garland and three white socks.

It is pertinent to mention that Hailey and Justin welcomed their son back in August 2024.

Justin's post was followed by another reflective post about resentment, faith and forgiveness.

The Baby singer posted a thoughtful note looking back at his journey in the music industry in the emotional post.

"Christmas time is that time to reflect and ask yourself what you really want. What truly fulfills?" Justin wrote in the first post.

Justin said Christmas "is a reminder of Jesus and the free gift of forgiveness only he can offer."

The 31-year-old singer went on to share, "Letting go [of] resentment is hard."

"Hope wherever you are you can lean into this love that meets us exactly where we are no matter what," the Love Song singer noted.