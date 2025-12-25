Princess Eugenie all smiles behind King Charles as parents abandoned by royals

Princess Eugenie was all smiles as she walked behind King Charles III and other members of the royal family to attend the Christmas Day church service on Thursday.

The youngest daughter of former Prince Andrew was seen talking to her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and smiling as the king led the royals to the church.

Princess Beatrice with her husband

Her eldest sister, Princess Beatrice, was also present with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

It was one of the few public appearances both sisters have made after their parents lost their royal titles over Andrew's links to Jeffrey Epstein.

Both Eugenie and Beatrice showed no signs of tension on their faces as they joined the royals for the walk, something remarkably different from their public appearances they had made shortly after their parents made headlines last month.

While their children attended the Christmas Day church service, neither Andrew nor his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson were there.

In October, King Charles announced he would strip his younger brother Andrew of his titles and made the changes following weeks of intense scrutiny over the former prince's links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

His connection to Epstein came under scrutiny again last week after a photo of Andrew lying on the laps of women was released by the US government as part of the so-called "Epstein files".

Andrew was one of many well-known figures to be pictured in the files, and appearing in them is not evidence of a crime. Andrew has always denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein.

Buckingham Palace has also said Andrew will leave his Royal Lodge home in Windsor, and will move in the New Year to an undisclosed property on the Sandringham estate, which is privately owned by the King.







