Matthew Perry's sister still feels his presence

Matthew Perry's sister Caitlin Morrison has opened up about her late brother.

As reported by Radar Online, Caitlin shared that she still feels presence of the Friends actor.

She said, "I can hear the things that he would say in response to the things that are going on as if he's actually here saying them." Caitlin went on to add, "Maybe he is [here]. I don't know."

It is pertinent to mention that Matthew Perry passed away at the age of 54 on October 28, 2023. The actor, famously known for his role of Chandler Bing in Friends, died due to ketamine overdose.

His sister noted that her brother's death "ruined Halloween" for her. "it's just a day with a little bit of a darkness on it," Caitlin said.

The late star also has a nonprofit charity The Matthew Perry House, which supports those living with addiction. The charity was founded by Caitlin.

Previously, Caitlin also told Variety, "I've had this whole career in nonprofits and charities."

"It was a very natural thing for my mind to do after he died, to try to work what I knew how to do into bringing some kind of meaning and purpose to this horrible, horrible thing that shouldn't have happened," she said at the time.