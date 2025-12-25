Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie publicly side with King Charles over Andrew

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie pick King Charles over Andrew on Christmas

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie joined the Royal Family in their annual Christmas appearance in Sandringham and snubbed their parents Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and Sarah Ferguson.

This came after wide spread reports that Beatrice wouldn’t join the Christmas procession as she had plans to join friends on a ski trip. Eugenie, however, was expected to join the royals as opposed to her parents at the Royal Lodge.

For the festive outing, Eugenie dressed in a burgundy plaid dress and walked with her husband Jack Brooksbank, whereas Beatrice put on a long coat as she walked next to her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Andrew and Sarah were apparently not invited to this year’s Christmas celebrations at Sandringham after renewed interest in their ties to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The King and Queen were at the front of the walk as they led the Royal Family to St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham Estate for a festive service.

The Royal Family put on a united front today, with the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Princess Royal and husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Anne's daughter Zara Tindall and her husband, former England rugby player Mike Tindall, all in attendance.

After the service, the family came out to greet the well-wishers waiting outside. Kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were given gifts by the people. George and Louis were spotted holding toys.