Brooklyn Beckham calls wife Nicola Peltz 'everything' after blocking parents David, Victoria

Brooklyn Beckham is continuing to shower his love on his wife Nicola Peltz after he blocked his family on social media platforms.

The oldest son of Victoria and David Beckham took to his Instagram account on Christmas Eve to mark his festive celebration with Nicola and her billionaire parents in Miami, Florida.

In the celebratory post, he shared a loved-up snap with the heiress. The pair can be seen holding hands.

Brooklyn captioned the image that he posted to his Stories, "My everythingx" alluding to his wife.

The post came shortly after 'hitting back' at his estranged family with a thinly veiled barb, following Cruz's post revealing that Brooklyn blocked the entire family on Instagram.

Despite the ongoing family feud, the Beckham family continued to celebrate the festivities at their family home in the U.K., as David and Victoria shared intimate moments with their other kids Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

In the posts, David could be seen setting up the Christmas tree, donning Santa hats with his sons and enjoying cocktails.

Sources reported after the family's Instagram fallout that David and Victoria "will never stop loving Brooklyn."

"They will always be here for him and they always want him to know that, they are devastated at this fall out. So far from this being them, it appears that Brooklyn has blocked them to show them that's it, this is final," the insider close to couple said, via Dailymail.