Christmas Day service: Kate dons coat worn to hospital where she received cancer treatment

King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla attended a Christmas Day church service at Sandringham with other members of the royal family by their side.

What caught some fans' attention during the royals' arrival was the outfit Kate Middleton donned for the occasion.

Kate Middleton arrives at Christmas Day church service

According to a royal observer her outfit centered around a poignant repeat because the brown Blaze Milano coat she wore today is the same she had donned during her January last year visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital where she received her cancer treatment.

Kate Middleton during hospital visit last year

The Prince and Princess of Wales are joint patrons of the medical facility where Kate was treated.

According to BBC, excited crowds gathered outside St Mary Magdalene Church, Norfolk, to catch a glimpse of the King and his family.

The monarch was also joined by Prince William and Kate and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

"Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew, was not present, but his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were in attendance along with their husbands," the BBC reported.

Princess Anne, the king's only sister, and her daughter Zara Tindall, with her family, also attended, along with the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

The outlet reported that the royals were greeted by Reverend Canon Dr Paul Rhys Williams as they arrived just before 11:00 outside the church.