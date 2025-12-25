Keanu Reeves on cloud nine after finding peace with Alexandra Grant

Alongside is career success, Keanu Reeves is said to be enjoying period of happiness and stability in his personal life.

According to Radar Online, Reeves, who recently received praise for his performance in Good Fortune, is also happy in his relationship with Alexandra Grant.

An insider said, "Keanu and Alexandra are so in love."

Adding, "A lot of women out there are probably bummed she stole his heart."

This comes after write, director, and costar Aziz Ansari recently credited Reeves for bringing his bright movie-star aura to the role of Gabriel in Good Fortune. The film was released in October 2025.

The source said, "Keanu always seems to pick the right project."

"Or he's just so talented that he's good in everything. His professional life is going amazingly – he's even working on a project with [his former Speed costar] Sandra Bullock. That will be a blockbuster, too," they added.

Previously, sources noted that having Alexandra Grant by his side, has provided Keanu Reeves with the stability he needed. "After everything Keanu has endured, she brings him calm."

"Friends all notice how much lighter he seems with her – he laughs more, he's more relaxed. She's truly his anchor," the source said.