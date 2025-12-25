John Travolta ignores claims about son as he wishes fans a 'very Sweathog Christmas'
John Travolta shares a clip from sitcom 'Welcome Back, Kotter'
John Travolta took to Instagram to share a brief clip from "Welcome Back, Kotter" to wish his fans a "Very Sweathog Christmas."
The ABC series provided Travolta with his breakthrough role years before he rose to global fame.
The actor's Christmas related Instagram post on Wednesday was the first time he used social media since his son Benjamin's name appeared in the media headlines after reports emerged that US actress Riley Keough allegedly donated her eggs to the "Pulp Fiction" star and Kelly Preston, who later used them to welcome their son.
Citing a complaint filed by Priscilla Presley's former business associates, Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko, PEOPLE reported that she donated her eggs to John Travolta so he and his late wife could have their son Benjamin, who is now 15 years old.
The actor has not commented on the matter.
