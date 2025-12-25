Jennifer Lopez marks festive start with cozy matching-pajama moment
Jennifer Lopez posted glimpse into intimate holiday night with family
Jennifer Lopez is spending quality time with her close ones as she marks the beginning of her festive celebrations.
The Kiss of the Spiderwoman star took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share insights into her Christmas Eve celebrations
In the candid post, she posted a series of snaps of herself and her family getting cozy on a sofa on the night before Christmas.
“Twas the night…," she wrote in the caption along with a bow, sparkle, and a Christmas tree emoji.
The first slide in the carousel featured Lopez's selfie in front of a fully decorated Christmas tree while wearing pink pajamas.
In the following slides, Lopez shared family group images, all snuggling on a couch, wearing matching pajamas.
The 56-year-old actress posted another snap of herself sitting while crossing her legs in front of the festive tree decorated with fairy lights and colorful ornaments.
Fans rushed to the comment section, wishing her love and blessings.
One wrote, "Beautiful pictures! Merry Christmas to you all!" Another gushed, "May it be filled with love, happiness and joy…Merry Christmas, precious soul…."
"My favorite kind of Christmas glow," a third fan added.
This post came after Lopez and her ex husband Ben Affleck were spotted on a shopping spree and lunch with the Air star's son Samuel, in Los Angeles.
A source told People, "They met up and went shopping together. Jen and Ben seemed fine" and the former couple was focused "mostly on Sam."
