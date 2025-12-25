'Just Friends' director reveals surprising detail about Christmas movie

Director Roger Kumble on 'Just Friends': 'It wasn't initially Christmas movie'

Just Friends, starring Ryan Reynolds, is considered a feel-good Christmas movie. But now Roger Kumble, the film's director, reveals that was not the original plan.



In an interview with People, he says, "It wasn't always meant to be a Christmas movie, but once the production designer kept adding a little bit of Christmas to everything, we talked about it."

"And we were like, 'This could work as a holiday movie.' But it wasn't like a mandate or anything. We just kind of kept it at, 'Let's see if it clicks with everybody."

"It did deal with the themes of family and forgiveness, no pun intended, coming together for the holidays," the director continues.

Beside him, Amy Smart, who stars as Jamie Palamino, adds that the film has found itself in the Christmas canon, making it her favourite.

"This was one of my favorite films to shoot, and it was such a fun experience, and I am happy it's a Christmas movie because it does have that bit of magic and warmth and nostalgia to it," she notes.

"I also think, more than anything, it's a friendship movie. I like that it's not just centered around Christmas, it's centered around relationships."

Just Friends is streaming on Apple TV and Peacock.