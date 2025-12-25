Drew Barrymore makes bold statement on aging ahead of milestone birthday

Drew Barrymore is proudly showing off the signs of aging on her face as she is nearing her 51st birthday.

The talk show host who has been in front of the camera after kicking off her acting career from a young age, Drew, is now all set to enter a new chapter of life.

Drew took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share a reflective message on aging with her followers.

In the candid post, she posted a video of her bare face, with no makeup up while proudly showcasing her fine lines.

"Aging is a privilege," she declared.

Drew further wrote over the video that aging is nothing to worry about, she penned, "It is not something to fear."

In the clip that Drew apparently filmed in her bathroom, she zoomed in the camera to show off lines around her mouth, forehead and eyes.

Fans rushed to the comment section to gush over Drew's bold move, one saying she looks "NATURALLY N ORGANICALLY BEAUTIFUL!"

Drew has been vocal about aging and previously discussed little lines on her face earlier this year on her talk show.

A fan in the audience asked Drew her "secret to aging gracefully and being so comfortable in your own skin."

To which Drew responded, she hadn't "done anything" and she has no plans of undergoing any procedure.

"I haven't done anything and I want to try and stay that way," she told her fans at the time.