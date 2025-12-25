Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hit by fresh Epstein-related revelations

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face huge blow amid Christmas festivities as their names have surfaced in newly released documents linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are back in the spotlight as their names were included in the controversial files, reported Radar Online.

The documents reveal a previously unseen email about a popular 2020 article covering Harry’s remarks on “disgraced” Andrew after he was tricked by Russian pranksters, Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov, pretending to be Greta Thunberg and her father.

The emails, part of a US Department of Justice release and first highlighted by The Royal Grift on YouTube, noted how much attention the article received.

The article included recordings of Harry talking about stepping back from royal duties and making it clear that he and Meghan were separate from Andrew and the rest of the royal family.

The email titled, "Prince Harry comments on Prince Andrew's friendship with Jeffrey Epstein in Prank,” read, "This article is estimated to have over $4million in publicity value. Insane."

“Has any other article come close to that? An estimated 231,33,672 readers, and that is just from one stupid article,” the recipient responded.

"Nothing that I recall even comes close. For context, a really important Wall Street Journal or Times articles average about 250,000 to 500,000k,” said the sender.

The report added that Harry allegedly spoke with well-known pranksters Svante, during phone calls recorded on December 31, 2019, and January 22, 2020.

The recordings were later shared on YouTube and Facebook in 2020, around the same time Harry and Meghan stepped down as working royals.

"Sometimes the right decision isn’t always the easy one,” Harry allegedly said. "And I think there’s a h--- of a lot of people around the world that can identify and respect us for putting our family first."

On Andrew’s ties to Epstein, he said, "I have very little to say on that. But whatever he has done or hasn’t done, is completely separate from me and my wife."

"We operate in a way of inclusivity, and we are focusing on community. And so we are completely separate from the majority of my family."