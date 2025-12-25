Inside former Prince Andrew’s sad final Christmas at Royal Lodge

Former Prince Andrew is set to celebrate his last Christmas at his beloved home as he will soon be vacating the property following orders from King Charles.

According to royal expert Jennie Bond, the former Duke of York’s feelings around Christmas are said to be especially heavy this year as he reflects on missing the royal family’s Sandringham celebrations.

Andrew shares the Royal Lodge with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, where they have lived together since 2008, but both will soon leave it because of their past ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Bond told The Mirror that the house is already being emptied, with many of Andrew’s belongings removed.

“Royal Lodge is said to be in quite a state, and many of his possessions have already been removed. The status of his relationship with his ex-wife, Sarah, is also up for debate,” the expert said.

She added that the pressure of past scandals may have also strained his relationship with Fergie, noting how Christmas often brings family tensions to the surface.

“They once seemed almost inseparable, even though they were divorced. But it looks as if the strain of the Epstein scandal may have caused them to rethink their future together,” said Bond.

The expert continued, “Christmas has a habit of heightening emotions and exacerbating family divisions – even though it’s meant to be a season of goodwill.

“One thing is for sure: this is the last time Andrew will spend Christmas at Royal Lodge, if that’s where he chooses to stay.

“t has been his family home for more than 20 years and I’m sure he has many happy memories of family celebrations there. And that is bound to make him feel rather sad – and probably resentful.”