King Charles sees Andrew’s absence from Royal Christmas as ‘relief’

King Charles and the rest of the royal family members reportedly feel “relieved” that Andrew will not be seen at this year’s royal Christmas at Sandringham.

According to a royal expert, the former “disgraced” Prince’s absence from the Christmas celebrations reflects how far he has fallen out of favour.

Royal expert Jennie Bond said Andrew’s ties with senior royals remain badly damaged, noting that recent public encounters have shown visible discomfort and distance.

Although he has missed festive gatherings before, she told The Mirror that she believes this year’s exclusion sends the clearest message yet that he has been sidelined and is now viewed as a liability to the monarchy.

“I think it’s obvious that Andrew‘s relationship with the rest of the Royal Family is, to say the least, extremely strained,” the expert said.

She added, “You only have to look at the pictures of him trying to cosy up to William at the Duchess of Kent’s funeral to understand just how awkward things are. William virtually blanked him.

“I think the rest of the Royal Family will be mightily relieved that he won’t be there. It is, though, the most obvious and public sign that he is ostracised and an embarrassment to the family.

“And that must feel pretty unpleasant. It looks set to be rather a miserable time for the disgraced Mountbatten-Windsor."