Sabrina Carpenter unveils Christmas gift for fans

Sabrina Carpenter has surprised her fans with special Christmas gift.

On Wednesday, December 24, 2025, the singer released a bonus track on her album Man's Best Friend.

Announcing the release of Such a Funny Way on streaming services, Carpenter described the song on Instagram as "cathartic Christmas crashout song..."

She wrote, "to thank you for such a beautiful year …and to supply whoever needs a cathartic christmas crashout song… Man’s best friend bonus track edition with one of my favorites ‘Such a Funny Way’ is now officially available on streaming."

The Espresso hitmaker added for her fans, "i love you guys so much."

"Thank you for caring for these songs the way i do and for such a special 2025!! I feel lucky to know there’s still so much good to come," Carpenter concluded.

Sabrina Carpenter originally released Such a Funny Way from Man's Best Friend in September following the release of album in August. This comes after Carpenter wrapped up her Short n' Sweet tour on November 23, 2025, after kicking it off on September 23, 2024.