Royal family celebrates another special occasion during Christmas

Buckingham Palace dropped a special post for member of the royal family while celebrating Christmas on their official social media accounts.

They posted a picture of Princess Alexandra along with a special wish on Instagram stories to wish her own her 89th birthday.

“Happy Birthday to Princess Alexandra,” the royal family captioned the post.

Before the celebratory post, the royals posted a sweet Christmas wish for their fans, dropping a festive video of a Christmas tree.

They captioned the post, “Wishing you a very Merry Christmas!”

Princess Alexandra is cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II and sister to the Duke of Kent and Prince Michael of Kent.

Alexandra holds the title of the Honourable Lady Ogilvy, a name linked to her late husband, Sir Angus Ogilvy.

She was known to be a close confidante of Queen Elizabeth and remains a working royal even though she is rarely seen on public engagements.

Recently, she attended the service of thanksgiving for the life of Mr Hugh Green at the Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace, with Queen Camilla.

She also appeared at Windsor Castle for her brother’s 90th birthday and earlier this year beside King Charles during the 400th anniversary celebrations at the Queen’s Chapel.