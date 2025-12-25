'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp gives rare advice to child actors

Noah Schnapp, who began his career in Hollywood as a child star, has a rare piece of advice for his industry peers.

Speaking to USA Today on Wednesday, the Stranger Things star encouraged child actors to get therapy.

“It’s hard to grow up in the public eye,” said Noah, “You don’t know yourself, you haven’t figured anything out, and now you’re expected to know everything and have all the answers.”

“I was constantly saying the wrong things or being embarrassed by not taking certain things seriously that I should’ve, and then that lives on forever. People grow and learn, and to do that publicly is not easy," added the 21-year-old actor.

For those unversed, Noah was just 11 years old when he filmed for Season 1 of Netflix's hit series, Stranger Things.

“Through the years, it becomes like, ‘No, this is an abnormal life and you need some type of support system outside of your parents,'” said Noah.

“Growing up, I never understood why people were depressed or turned to drugs or had eating disorders. As you get older, you understand how the pressures of Hollywood can create that,” he continued.

The Tutor star added, “I always tell my parents, ‘I could never live in LA. I think I would get lost.'”