Princess Kate calls for small acts of kindness in Christmas message

Princess Kate has urged people to embrace Christmas through small gestures and kindness at her annual Together at Christmas carol concert.

On December 5, the Princess of Wales opened the event, which was broadcast on ITV on Christmas Eve, with a special duet alongside her and Prince William's daughter Princess Charlotte. The mother-daughter duo performed Holm Sound by Scottish composer Erland Cooper.

In the voiceover, Kate spoke of the importance of empathy and acts of care. "At its heart Christmas speaks of love taking form in the simplest most human ways. Not in sentimental or grand gestures. But gentle ones. A moment of listening. A word of comfort. A friendly conversation. A helping hand. Presents," she said.

Kate further spoke, "These simple acts of care might seem small but they contribute to the beautiful tapestry of life to which we all belong. Christmas is a time which reminds us how deeply our lives are woven together. Just as the roots of trees share strength between the soil, unseen but vital, so too do we. We are drawn by an instinctive pull towards belonging and connection."

"At a time when life can sometimes feel fragmented or uncertain, the Christmas season invites us to remember the power of reaching out to one another with generosity of heart, understanding and hope. This carol service offers a moment of collective togetherness, a chance to celebrate the spirit of community and service and to honour the visible and invisible bonds which unite us all," the Princess of Wales shared.

Adding, "The time, care and compassion you give often quietly and unspoken and without any expectation or recognition make an extraordinary difference to the lives of others. As the year draws to a close I hope this season brings you moments of peace and clarity and that you too feel surrounded by the same love and care which you offer so freely."

"Thank you for the warmth you have given and the kindness you have shown and the quiet constant light you bring to others. Wishing you a very happy Christmas," Princess Kate concluded.

Besides Princess Charlotte, the host of the annual Christmas concert was also joined by her husband Prince William, and their sons Prince George and Prince Louis for the event at Westminster Abbey.