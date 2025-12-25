Brooklyn Beckham’s TikTok post fuels ongoing family dispute
Cruz Beckham recently claimed that Brooklyn has blocked the entire family on Instagram
Brooklyn Beckham has once again slammed his estranged family with a thinly veiled barb amid an alleged ongoing feud.
The eldest brother of David and Victoria Beckham raised eyebrows with the video shared just days after brother Cruz claimed that Brooklyn blocked the entire family on Instagram.
In the clip uploaded to his TikTok account, Brooklyn can be seen strolling through a city as Lady Gaga's hit Telephone plays in the background.
He deliberately highlighted the lyric "Sorry, I cannot hear you, I'm kinda busy" to accompany the footage.
It comes after Cruz dismissed claims that David and Victoria Beckham unfollowed his brother, Brooklyn, on IG.
"NOT TRUE,” Cruz penned on his Instagram Stories while sharing a screenshot of a Daily Mail article.
“My mum and dad would never unfollow their son … Let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked … as did I," he clarified.
Commenting on the situation, an insider told the outlet that it appears that "Brooklyn has blocked them to show them that's it, this is final."
"It is very clear that this is a sign of his complete estrangement from his family," a source added. "For David and Victoria it was their last connection to Brooklyn as he has made it very clear he doesn't want to talk to them anymore, they haven't spoken for months and months now."
