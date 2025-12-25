Channing Tatum mourns ‘one of the realest’ pal James Ransone in emotional tribute

Channing Tatum honors 'one of the realest' pal James Ransone after his death

Channing Tatum is paying tribute to his late pal and actor James Ransone.

The 45-year-old actor took to his Instagram account on December 24 to mourn the tragic death of Ransone at 46.

While sharing a throwback snap with his late friend, Tatum wrote, "There ain't words for these things."

"But you my friend... was one of the realest," he continued.

"I remember being in every conversation with you and just always being like I wonder what he's gonna say.!!??? Lololol," Tatum recalled.

"I love you PJ I'll see you on the next one my G," he added.

Tatum and Ransone, who appeared to go by the nickname PJ, shared the big screen in the movie The Son of No One, released in 2011.

It is pertinent to mention that passed away on December 19, whose cause of death is determined as suicide, as per the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

Ransone is survived by his wife, Jamie McPhee and their two children, Jack and Violet.

Other figures from the industry who publicly mourned the loss of Ransone were Jack Dylan Grazer, who played the young version of him in IT, and directors Spike Lee and Sean Baker.