Jennie Garth reveals what keeps her motivated after menopause struggle

Jennie Garth reveals what keeps her motivated after menopause

Jennie Garth is revealing that the person behind her workout and morning walk is her daughter, Luca Bella.

The 53-year-old TV personality took to her Instagram account to share a glimpse of her morning routine with Luca, while expressing that she is thankful.

“Today I’m choosing a morning walk and workout with my girl @lucabellabella," Garth wrote in the caption along with a video of her running up a steep path.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum continued, “Love having my family around this time of year, they always keep me motivated to take care of myself!"

"Feeling very grateful," she added.

In the video, the mom of three can be seen wearing a shirt with the text “I Choose Me" which is the name of her podcast and title of her upcoming memoir.

Garth has previously spoken about the struggle of maintaining a workout routine after menopause.

“I’m going to be real honest with you … I’ve been struggling with working out recently. my travel and work schedule, my body pain, not to mention menopause is a daily minefield, both physically & mentally," she in a social media post in 2024.

“I’ll always feel better from doing it. But recently it just feels like my body is fighting against me at times," Garth added.