Frankie Grande shares major health update after undergoing surgery

Frankie Grande has shared a major update on his health after undergoing cervical spine surgery.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, the 42-year-old actor shared a photo of himself lying in a hospital bed, confirming that his operation was successful.

"Wink if you’re freshly repaired," Frankie penned in the caption. "Today I had a planned cervical spine surgery to relieve pressure on nerves in my neck that have been causing pain and neurological symptoms for a while."

Ariana Grande's elder brother further wrote, "The procedure went exactly as expected, no surprises, no drama (for once), just very precise work by an incredible medical team."

The New York City native detailed what he did to treat the persistent injuries he was suffering from.

"They removed bone and tissue that were compressing the nerves, giving my spinal cord, disks, and radiating nerves the space it needs to heal and function properly," revealed Frankie.

The Henry Danger actor further shared that he would be spending the next month focusing on his recovery.

"Now comes 4 weeks of healing, rest, physical therapy, and being nicer to my body than I usually am," penned Frankie. "I’m sore, I’m tired, but I’m safe, I’m relieved, and I’m already feeling hopeful."

The Big Brother alum also thanked his fans for the “love, messages, and support” he’s received so far.

“Truly felt and deeply appreciated. This is healing in progress,” wrote Frankie. "See you soon… stronger, steadier, and standing tall."



