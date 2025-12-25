Kate Hudson makes THIS strict boundary amid 'busiest' time of career

Kate Hudson is keeping the work-life balance amid one of the busiest times of her acting career.

In a recent chat with People, the 46-year-old actress revealed that she has stopped using her emails entirely following her new comedy series Running Point and forthcoming biopic Song Sung Blue.

She admitted that the constant flow of messages “ruins” her day.

"I have to say for myself, personally, I think this is the busiest I've been since my twenties," Hudson said. "It's been a really interesting time."

The How to Lose a Guy in Days star shared that amid her busy work schedule is more protective of her boundaries, especially digital communication.

"My new thing is, I tell people, really honestly, that I hate email," she revealed. "I don't like it, I don't want to look at a thousand emails a day. It ruins my day."

Hudson further noted she would rather speak over the phone than read emails.

The mother of three, who has to balance personal and professional life, said email creates pressure to always be available.

"I don't like the fact that because you have email, that means that on the weekend you're supposed to answer them," she explained. "Then you go and you're like, 'Wait, I have 500 emails and it would take me two days to actually respond to all of these.'"

Hudson added, "So, email's out for me. I can't - and my creative brain won't."