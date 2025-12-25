Prince William 'furious' over Prince Harry’s royal money ties: Source

Prince William ‘furious’ over Prince Harry’s royal money ties

Prince Harry reportedly wants to cut off Prince Harry's money ties with royal funds.

As per a report by Radaronline.com, the Future King is "furious" over the fact that Harry is getting financial benefits from The Firm even though he has stepped away from his royal duties back in 2020.

A royal source claimed that William wants Harry to face "financial consequences" after turning his back who reportedly inherited 10 million dollars in 2024 from a trust fund established by his great-grandmother.

"William is livid that Harry continues to profit from the royal family, both now and in the future, despite having walked away and publicly criticized them," the tipster revealed to the outlet.

"He believes that loyalty and duty must carry weight, otherwise the entire system begins to crumble."

"This has become a definitive boundary for William. He has told those close to him that if limits aren't set now, they never will be, and he intends to enact some heavy ones when he takes the throne. From William's perspective, Harry needs to face the financial repercussions of leaving royal duties behind," the insider added.