Justin Bieber admits industry ‘didn’t always protect' his soul

Justin Bieber shared a reflective note on "resentment" and "healing" ahead of the festive celebration.

The Baby singer took to his Instagram account on Wednesday, December 24 and looked back at his journey in the music industry in an emotional post.

"Christmas time is that time to reflect and ask yourself what you really want. What truly fulfills?" Justin wrote in the first post.

Justin said Christmas "is a reminder of Jesus and the free gift of forgiveness only he can offer."

The 31-year-old singer went on to share a hard pill, writing, "Letting go [of] resentment is hard."

"Hope wherever you are you can lean into this love that meets us exactly where we are no matter what," the Love Song singer noted.

Along with the emotional message, Justin also shared a picture of a note page with title "A Message."

"I grew in a system that rewarded my gift but didn't always protect my soul," the note read. "There were moments I felt used, rushed, shaped into something I didn't fully choose. This kind of pressure leaves wounds you don’t see on stage."

Writing about his deep-rooted faith, he continued, "I’ve carried anger. I’ve asked God why. But Jesus keeps meeting me in the middle of the pain – not excusing what hurt me, but teaching me how not to become bitter."

"I’ve been through pain that shaped me before I had the words to name it. I was in a system that took more than it protected," Justin wrote before adding that he is now "healed" and in the process of letting go.

"I don’t want to burn the music industry down," he added. "I want to see it made new – safer, more honest, more human."

While clarifying that his statement, he noted, "I’m not speaking as a victim still bleeding – I’m speaking as someone restored."

This post was followed by another post in which Justin posted his two selfies with a smiling face.



