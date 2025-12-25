Meghan Markle reveals special surprise she made for Lilibet

Meghan Markle thoughtfully made some custom-made gifts for her family, especially daughter Lilibet in the spirit of the holiday celebration.

In her new Netflix special, With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that she gave her 4-year-old daughter a “grown-up” Christmas gift.

In one segment of the show, the 44-year-old wife of Prince Harry sat down in her craft room with restaurateur Will Guidara to make Christmas crackers, which are a popular British holiday tradition.

“Living in the U.K., it’s just such a big part of [the culture over there]. For Christmas holidays, for sure. Typically, people cross arms and do it. So they sit around the table, and they all pull at the same time. It does feel really connected and sweet," Meghan said of the traditions.

The mom of two made custom crackers for each family member.

Meghan shared special meaning behind Lilibet’s cracker, noting, “Lili really likes trying to be a grown-up lady at the moment, so this is, like, a lavender roller ball."

In Prince Harry's cracker, Meghan put a love letter and chocolate while their 6-year-old son, Prince Archie's one was inspired by his love for hamburgers and the color red.

During the ending of the show, Prince Harry made a brief appearance and shared a sweet kiss with Meghan in the kitchen.

“I love the holiday season,” Meghan gushed. “It's about finding time to connect with the people we love, embracing traditions and making new ones.”