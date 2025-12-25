Kate Middleton spoke about Princess Charlotte to expert pianist

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte have gathered for a special Christmas carol.

The mother-daughter team put up a sweet duet for the Princess of Wales’ Christmas service.

The segment was aired on the U.K.’s ITV on Thursday, Dec. 24, at 2:25 p.m.

For the cameras, both Kate and Charlotte performed "Holm Sound" by Erland Cooper.

The clip of the song was also shared on their Instagram, captioning the post: "At its heart, Christmas speaks of love taking full bloom in the simplest, most human ways,"

Princess Kate said in a clip posted on Instagram. "Not in sentimental or grand gestures, but gentle ones, a moment of listening, a word of comfort, a friendly conversation, a helping hand. Presence. These simple acts of care might seem small, but they contribute to the beautiful tapestry of life to which we all belong."

Kate also spoke about Charlotte's musical training with pianist Lang Lang, reports Hello!

"We talked about Charlotte. Her Royal Highness talked about Charlotte's piano playing, I'm sure she's good,” the pianist said, per the outlet. “Her Royal Highness said to me that she said to Princess Charlotte 'Hey, look, if you practice a lot you can be like him.’ ”