Prince William knows 'time has come' to know truth about past, says expert

Prince William knows 'time has come' to know truth about past

Prince William is still haunted by the truth surrounding his late mother, Princess Diana.

The Prince of Wales, who lost his mother at a tender age of 13, is traumatised by her sad last years, where she was constantly chased by the media

"I describe William as having a wound that will not heal. It’s been made clear to me that he needs to know what happened," Andy Webb, author of "Dianarama," told Fox News Digital.

The royal expert went on: "I think the impact on William must have been absolutely traumatic. He’s decided that the time has come. He needs to know. He really wants to know what went down 30 years ago."

The author added: "He calls it illegitimate. What’s particularly sad is that, yes, some parts were valuable — but in reality, Diana gave that interview in a state of terror and fear."

“Diana had been schooled to believe that the people around her, the people closest to her, couldn’t be trusted, that they were actually taking very large sums of money, £40,000 in one case, to spy on Diana," he noted.

