Sarah Ferguson 'charm' that attracts 'wealthy and powerful men'

Sarah Ferguson is hoping to find herself a partner after all the Epstein drama.

The former Duchess of York, who has been exiled from the Royal Family due to her association with late sex financier, Jeffrey Epstein, wants to make a grand comeback.

A source told Closer magazine: “She’s convinced that if she disappears for six months and comes back looking like a million-bucks, people will be more apt to forgive and forget when it comes to this mess with Epstein.”

They added: “She says there’s no reason she can’t throw herself back into the dating game and land a rich man to make the rest of her days a whole lot easier.

The insiders added: “She’s always had a certain charm that attracts powerful and wealthy men and in her view she’s not lost that.”

“She keeps saying it's not about landing a man, but everyone knows she’s looking to meet someone new, and preferably wealthy,” they noted.

In 2024, Sarah spoke to The Sunday Times, in which she made a heartfelt confession about her former husband and the father of her daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie.

"I first met Andrew when I was 12. My first thought was that I was going to marry him...I was totally and utterly in love with Andrew. I would do it all over again, 100 %," she said.

Sarah called Andrew a man with a "best, great and kind" heart.

"Our wedding was the best day of my life...I won’t let him down. He supports me as much as I support him. He’s supported me through thick and thin, not just marriage or divorce. We agree on the three Cs — communication, compromise, compassion," the mother-of-two admitted.