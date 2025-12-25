King Charles wishes Prince Harry puts past behind on Christmas
King Charles wants to have his family reunited as festive reason kicks in
King Charles is seemingly upset as Prince Harry and his kids are away for yet another Christmas year.
His Majesty, who has not met grandkids Archie and Lilibet for a number of years, would be longing for his kids.
A source told the Mirror US last December: "King Charles has expressed his wishes to see his grandchildren - and there's no better time than the festive period to bring families together. There is no feeling like being a grandparent and it is a role King Charles relishes. It is his hope for his family to be reunited and there's no better way than spending quality time with his grandchildren at Christmas . It would be truly special."
The source added: "There's nothing King Charles wants more than to see his family united, and for his sons to put the past behind them and move forward. These are his twilight years and he wants to enjoy them with his grandchildren making special memories."
Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.
