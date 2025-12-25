Kris Jenner shares origin story of now-iconic family tradition: 'It just grew and grew and grew'

Inside how Kris Jenner’s small family party turned into a spectacle

Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian are dishing on some new details about their famous Christmas Eve party.

The Klouds founder and the 70-year-old momager candidly talked about the history of their annual family gathering during a recent chat on Khloé In Wonder Land.

Kris revealed that she started the tradition back in 1978 and had never imagined it would turned into such a major family event.

“The party was always at my house. The first one was [in] 1978, and there was very few people, and family, you know, very small family. And then it just grew and grew and grew," Kris shared.

Khloe then chimed in, joking how her mom’s guest list tends to get out of control.

“You invite the most random people, Mom, we need to filter the list.”

Kris admitted she’s “been scolded many times” for over-inviting, saying the party grew even more once her kids got older and started bringing friends.

“All of a sudden there was a hundred more people, now there's a couple hundred, two, three hundred people at the Christmas party."

That's when the Kardashian clan decided to rotate hosting duties for each family member each year.

Khloe then admitted that she doesn't like hosting parties at her home and was relieved this year when Kendall was chosen this year.

“Do you think I want people in my home? No. No. No. I don't want the party," Khloe added.