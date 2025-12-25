Epstein files throw spotlight on Andrew's links to another sex offender

FBI sought to question Andrew over the connection with Peter Nygard

Fresh details from the infamous Epstein files shed light on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor having a connection with a second sex offender after Jeffrey Epstein, that is Peter Nygard.



A Finnish-Canadian tycoon, he was sentenced to 11 years in jail for sexually assaulting four women. In addition, he was accused of raping minor girls.

In this regard, the FBI, as the documents show, wrote a letter to the UK authorities in April 2020. They sought to interview the now-disgraced former prince as part of their investigations into Epstein and Nygard.

“The investigation has revealed that, on at least one occasion, Prince Andrew travelled to Nygard Cay in the Bahamas, a location where Nygard is believed to have trafficked minor and adult female victims,” the details read as it refers to Andrew with his family visiting the fashion mogul's resort in the Caribbean in 2000.

“With regard to the interview, US authorities request to conduct a voluntary interview of Prince Andrew and request the assistance of UK authorities in arranging for such an interview."

"In the event that the witness declines to participate in a voluntary interview, US authorities request that UK authorities conduct a compelled interview of the witness under oath," the letter read.

Though the law enforcement agency insisted the 65-year-old was not the focus of the investigation, adding they had no evidence that he committed any crime.