Kylie Kelce reveals she doesn’t do 'empty threats' with her kids

Kylie Kelce says she doesn’t do ‘empty threats’ with her kids

Kylie Kelce revealed a strict rule for her kids to keep them away from cursing.

In the latest episode of her husband, Jason Kelce, and his brother's podcast, New Heights, the mom of four made a holiday special appearance.

During the conversation, Kylie candidly spoke about the punishment she gives her daughter if they curses.

"When our kids say something they shouldn't say right now, it's soap in your mouth," Kylie revealed.

The proud mom, who also hosts a podcast of her own, titled Not Gonna Lie, recalled her oldest daughter had experimented with a few bad words and quickly regretted it

"To be fair, Wyatt test drove the word b**** a couple times," she shared, noting that Wyatt used the word correctly during a small argument at home.

"The one time I do remember, she used it in a proper context, which wasn't difficult. Ellie was inside the house, and Wyatt was closing the front door, and she went, b****. And closes it really slowly and said it at the same time."

Kylie said Wyatt instantly realized she had made a mistake, "As soon as I opened the door, she was like, 'Sorry.' And immediate buyer's remorse. Immediate. She knew what was coming. It was a bar of soap."

The doting mom added that she did not punish Wyatt that time because she apologized right away. However, she made it clear that her daughter knows she means what she says.

She further noted her parenting rule, saying, "You can't do empty threats. That's what you can't do."