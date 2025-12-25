Macaulay Culkin says fame is a bell you 'can’t un-ring'

Macaulay Culkin is getting honest about taking a break from acting as a teen.

In a recent chat on Mythical Kitchen, the 45-year-old actor revealed that he stepped away from acting at the age of 14 to enjoy a normal life.

"What I wanted is to be with people my own age. You have to remember: a lot of the stuff I did when I was a kid... I'm not doing ensembles. It's me," Culkin shared

Referring to his infamous holiday film with Tom Hanks, he continued, "You'll watch Home Alone... and I go, 'Oh my gosh, I'm in Castaway, except he had a volleyball to talk to.'"

He went on to say, "People will be like, 'Oh, what was it like working with Joe Pesci?' I'm like, 'Have you seen the movie?' We do maybe two scenes together. And then me, in a house, by myself, almost home alone."

Culkin, who is considered one of the famous child stars of the 1990s, said the intention behind stepping away from the spotlight was to seek a mundane teenage life.

"I wanted to go out and I wanted to date girls, and I wanted to hang out with people my own age. I wanted to, you know, go to a party. I wanted to do those kind of things. I can't tell you how many Bar Mitzvahs I missed,"

About fame, he said, "You can't un-ring that bell, you can't put the toothpaste back in the bell."

"For me, it kind of just happened, I didn't really do a lot of tugging on my parent's sleeve, saying, 'Mummy, daddy, I want to be famous. I want to do movies.' I kind of just started doing it and I was good at it and I kept booking it," he added.