How Prince Harry took care of royal staff during fateful Christmas?

For Prince Harry, his staff at the royal palace seemed dear to him as he shed light on his experience with them in his headline-making memoir, Spare, in 2023.



Sharing one such anecdote: it was 2020, the year when the royal pair announced they would step back from their royal duties.

His staff was preparing the statement for the announcement, but during this moment of tension, the father-of-two recalls, giving them Christmas ornaments which he says he "stole."

"I went out into the hall. There was a tall, beautiful Christmas tree, still brightly lit. I stood before it, reminiscing," The Duke of Sussex pens.

“I removed two ornaments, soft little corgis, and brought them back to the staffers. One each. 'Souvenir of this strange mission,' I said.”

It was a gesture of appreciation from Harry to his staff involved in drafting the statement, which caused much controversy.

The statement read, "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution."

"We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."

It is worth noting that Harry never named the staff members to whom he gave the gifts due to the fear of backlash they may received for helping him prepare the shocking statement at the time.