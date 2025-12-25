10 underrated Netflix movies to binge this Christmas

Christmas Day is perfect for cozying up on the couch and binge-watching favorite movies and TV shows.

To make your Christmas Day even more special, consider these 10 underrated movies that cover a variety of genres, from comedies to thrillers.

My Secret Santa:

My Secret Santa is a romantic comedy that follows a single mother who disguises herself as a male Santa to get a job at a resort. The movie is currently available to stream on Netflix.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey:

This 2020 Netflix original will take you on a magical journey, just as the movie’s title suggests. The musical fantasy film, which was released on Netflix in November 2020, is based on the story of a young girl on a mission to help her toy-making grandfather recover his great creation.

Falling for Christmas:

Falling for Christmas is a story of a newly engaged heiress who loses her memory in a skiing accident. Lindsay Lohan plays the lead role in the romantic comedy.

Meet Me Next Christmas:

Meet Me Next Christmas is a heartwarming romantic comedy. The film, which was released on Netflix in 2024, follows Layla and Teddy's journey to find true love.

A Castle for Christmas:

A Castle for Christmas follows the best-selling author's journey to Scotland, where she falls in love with a castle. The film was released on Netflix in 2021.

The Family Switch:

The Family Switch is the ideal movie to watch with family over this Christmas. The comedy film, which was released on Netflix in 2023, follows the Walker family who wake up in each other's bodies on the morning of the most important day of their lives.

Jingle Bell Heist:

Jingle Bell Heist follows the story of two struggling workers who join forces to plan a robbery at London's largest department store on Christmas Eve.

Love Hard:

Love Hard follows a tale of a young journalist who flies cross-country to surprise a guy she matched with online. The Christmas rom-com was released on Netflix in 2021.

Holidate:

Holidate is the perfect movie to watch this Christmas. The romantic comedy, which premiered on a streaming platform in October 2023, is a tale of two strangers who decide to be each other's platonic partners for various holidays.

Let It Snow:

This 2008 Netflix original follows a group of high school students whose friendships and love lives collide.



