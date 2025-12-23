John Lennon’s son Sean admits 'Beatles' could be 'forgotten' without effort

Sean Ono Lennon is carrying on his parents' legacy and The Beatles.

In a recent chat on CBS Sunday Morning, the 50-year-old son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, admitted that he wants to protect his dad's legacy and has become the custodian of it.

“But obviously the world is also the custodian of his legacy, I would say,” he said on the December 21 episode of the show. “I'm just doing my best to help make sure that the younger generation doesn't forget about The Beatles and John and Yoko. That's how I look at it."

Sean was then asked if he thinks it is “even possible” to forget about the Beatles.

In response, Sean said, "I do, actually, and I never did before."

He went on to explain, "My parents gave me so much that I think it's the least I can do to try and support their legacy in my lifetime,” Sean said. I feel like I just owe it to them. It's a personal thing."

Sean added that his parents' legacy is not only "peace and love" but an "attitude towards activism that is done with humor and love."

For those unversed, John founded The Beatles alongside Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and the late George Harrison in 1960. Paul, Ringo and Starr parted ways from band in late 1960s. John then continued to release solo music with his wife Yoko until was passed away at the age of 40 in 1980 after his murder.

"I think the Beatles' music, and John and Yoko's legacy, is something important for the world to kind of cherish and be reminded of. So, that's how I see my job,” Sean added.