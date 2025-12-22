Beyonce explains vision behind Cowboy Carter tour: 'Born from my roots'

Beyonce is speaking out for the first time on her record-breaking Cowboy Carter tour's early chaos.

After the 44-year-old superstar's recent tour became the highest-grossing country tour ever, Beyonce is lifting the lid on the vision behind the whole tour and how she managed early chaos, in a recent interview published in Pollstar's year-end issue

"This was born from my love and respect for the rich country genre," Beyonce said of the theme of her tour. "The overall intention for this tour was to celebrate American resiliency."

She further explained how the tour reflected on her roots of Texas and her tour was aimed to represent Black cowboys' history.

"We showcased many aspects of my upbringing in Texas, like the salon in honor of my mother's hair salon I grew up in, and the saloon honoring my great-grandfather, who sold moonshine in Alabama," she detailed.

Beyonce continued, "I was inspired by the Texas Lone Star and the art town of Marfa - a fusion of futurism from Renaissance with the golden maximalism of Cowboy Carter."

She further revealed how each small element on the stage was precisely planned, including lighting, sound design, visuals, choreography, and camera angles for the concertgoers experience.

"I care deeply about every sound. We arrange and rearrange each song, visual edit, prop, and choreo piece until we get it to the best place we can. I push until I feel the soul in every element," she added.

It is pertinent to mention that the five-night run grossed up to $55.7 million, surpassing major tours by Shakira and Coldplay, as per Billboard.