Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes share THIS simple truth behind strong bond: 'Period, point blank'

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are dishing on the secrets of their successful relationship that keeps the bond stronger and healthier.

In a recent chat with People at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball 2025 on December 12, the TV personalities who got engaged in September revealed "friendship" is the secret ingredient that keeps their bond strong.

“Friendship, the foundation of friendship, period, point blank,” Holmes said.

“Without a doubt," Robach agreed.

Holmes went on to explain, “If you got a friend you love and you respect ... you end up in a relationship that’s still the foundation of friendship.”

Robach further spilled, “Yes, if you can laugh with someone, you can live a long time with someone. You can get through almost anything if you can laugh together.”

Holmes jokingly responded with "he he" to show laughter.

At the red carpet, the newly engaged couple was also joined by their kids, Robach's daughters Ava and Annalise, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Andrew Shue. Holmes's daughter Sabine. whom he shares with ex-wife Marilee Fiebig, was also present at the event.