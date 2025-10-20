Kevin Costner’s ex wife finds love again after high-profile split

Kevin Costner’s ex-wife Christine Baumgartner married his former friend Josh Connor in a heartwarming ceremony at the Santa Ynez Ranch in Santa Barbara, California.

The event took place less than two years after her split from the Hollywood star and was attended by around 100 of their closest family and friends.

According to guests, the wedding was emotional and full of love, as one attendee told PEOPLE, “It was magical, truly.”

They added, “The setting was gorgeous, but what made it special was the intimacy of it all. Everyone there felt like they were witnessing something really precious.”

Another guest said, “The joy and laughter were infectious from the welcome celebration Friday night to the last dance Saturday evening. Christine and Josh were glowing.”

Baumgartner, 50, wore a custom gown by Mira Zwillinger before changing into a strapless white satin dress by Lihi Hod for the reception.

However, her marriage to Connor came months after their engagement, which was announced in January 2025.

Costner and Baumgartner finalised their divorce in May 2023 after 19 years of marriage and three children together.

Their split involved long legal battle over child and spousal support, ending with Christine receiving $63,209 a month in child support.

A close friend shared that the newlyweds are now focused on “building an authentic, joy-filled life together.”

They continued, “They are embracing the peace of this new beginning and focusing on the everyday moments that matter most.”