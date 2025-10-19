Pete Davidson makes significant move after ex Kim Kardashian sparked debate

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt relationship status revealed amid Kim Kardashian rumours

Elsie Hewitt gave a glimpse into her relationship with Pete Davidson after his former relationship with Kim Kardashian came under scrutiny again.

The social media influencer took to Instagram on Friday and revealed that the actor-comedian, 31, was taking her on a surprise date.

The expecting mom posted a picture of herself and Davidson flying in a private jet that he arranged for the date, and wrote, “Pete is taking me on a surprise date.”

The subsequent Stories disclosed that the Saturday Night Live alum had flown the model to Minnesota to attend a Paul McCartney show at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“I’m crying he’s so cute,” Hewitt wrote after getting the surprise.

Davidson also arranged a sweet meeting backstage with McCartney for the pair.

Hewitt later gushed, “That was really like a special lil bucket list moment for me. [Paul] is pretty much the one person I’ve always wanted to meet. Do I have the sweetest, most thoughtful [boyfriend] or what?”

The heartfelt gesture for his girlfriend, with whom he is expecting a child, shut down speculations about a potential reunion between Kardashian and Davidson.

The exes’ relationship resurfaced on social media after Keeping Up With the Kardashians sympathised with her former boyfriend during her recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

Kardashian shared that she felt “really sad” about how things ended between her and Davidson after her ex-husband Kanye West threatened him through his Eazy music video.