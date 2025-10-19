Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber narrowly avoid awkward encounter at glitzy gala

Selena and Hailey walk the same red carpet at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber narrowly avoided an awkward run-in after their recent comments reignited their longtime drama.

Hours after Selena addressed Hailey’s recent comments comparing their respective beauty brands — Rare Beauty and Rhode Skin — both stars attended the 2025 Academy Museum Gala on Saturday, October 18.

However, they strategically avoided what was bound to be an awkward encounter, with Selena arriving a few hours before Hailey.

It was Selena’s first public outing with Benny Blanco since their September wedding, and the newlyweds looked effortlessly coordinated in matching Armani looks.

Later that night, Hailey arrived with Kendall Jenner by her side as they longtime BFFs walked the red carpet together.

Hailey’s appearance came shortly after she told The Wall Street Journal that she finds it “annoying being pitted against other people,” adding that she doesn’t feel “threatened” by people she’s not “inspired” by — an apparent dig at Selena.

The Only Murders in the Building actress responded to those comments in a since-deleted Instagram Story, writing, “Just leave the girl alone. She can say whatever she wants. Doesn’t affect my life whatsoever. It’s just about relevance not intelligence. Be kind.”

She added that “all brands inspire me” and there’s “room for everyone.”

Though the two have long been the subject of fan speculation over their past connections to Justin Bieber, they have repeatedly shut down feud rumours.

Hailey and Justin have since become proud parents to Jack Blues Bieber, while Selena is starting her own new chapter with Benny.