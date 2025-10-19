Jennifer Lopez’s ex shares shocking revelations about ‘Kiss’ actress

Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband Ojani Noa has recently slammed the actress and singer after she took a dig at her past partners.

The Marry Me actress made comment on her partners including Ojani who said that she’s “not lovable and don’t have it in them” during Howard Stern interview.

Following her remarks, JLo’s former husband, who were only married briefly from 1997 to 1998, strongly reacted to Kiss of the Spider Woman actress and wrote a statement on Instagram Story.

“Stop putting us down. Stop putting me down with your victim card. The problem is not us. Not me,” said the 51-year-old.

Maid in Manhattan actress’ ex continued, “The problem is you. You're the one who couldn't keep it in your pants. You have been 'loved' a few times. You have been married 4 times.”

“And have had countless relationships in between. You've had good relationships… Me for example. I was in love with you… I moved out of state to support, protect and care for you.”

He remarked, “I'm an amazing, loving person, great human being. Honest, faithful to you, never lied, never [misbehaved], never cheated on you.”

“I was good to you. I'm too good of a [man] for you. You decided to lie, to cheat on me and even though I stayed,” explained Ojani.

JLo’s former husband stated, “You begged me to keep the marriage intact to avoid bad press… But you went for the fast lane of your career/stardom not caring about me, you wanted to continue cheating and lying.”

“Tell the truth for once… You should be embarrassed, ashamed of yourself,” he added.