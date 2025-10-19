Callum Turner reveals his wedding plans as he gushes over Dua Lipa

Callum Turner has recently spilled the tea about his wedding plans with fiancée Dua Lipa.

The Masters of the Air actor first praises his fiancée, calling her “the most beautiful woman in the world”.

In a new interview with The Times Style, Callum shares one key rule to deal with the difficulty of planning a wedding amid busy schedules.

“Well FaceTime is a wonderful thing. And the other rule is that it’s never not worth it — that’s our slogan,” says the English actor.

Emma actor mentions, “If you can go for two days, just go. And if you’re tired, it doesn’t matter because you’re going to have a nice time and have a nice memory.”

When asked about his opinion on true love, Callum points out, “True love is moments, consistency. It can’t be just one grand, sweeping thing.”

“It’s all the little things and big things together, it’s an amalgamation, right? I think that’s what true love is,” remarks the 35-year-old.

Fantastic Beasts actor, who confirmed his engagement with Dua in June, explains how he and the singer maintain their long-distance relationship.

“They have maybe two, three, four, five near misses over our time where we didn’t meet before finally finding each other,” states Callum.

He further says, “There were loads of things like that and then, when we were both able to, we were both single and whatever, I just thought she was the most beautiful woman in the world.”

Reflecting on his first meeting with Dua, Callum notes, “In the movie version of it I look up to the sky and I’m like, I hear you. I understand.”

“The signs are loud, don’t worry. And that was really the first moment,” he adds.