Taylor Swift’s gym style raises eyebrows with whooping $22,000 necklace

A brief workout clip featuring Taylor Swift has become an unexpected topic of debate, highlighting the ongoing conversation around celebrity wealth and relatability.

The moment appears in the newly released trailer for The Eras Tour: The End of an Era, Swift’s upcoming docuseries set to premiere on Disney+ on December 12.

In the trailer, which offers glimpses of rehearsals and behind-the-scenes moments, Swift is seen working out with battle ropes while wearing a sports bra, black leggings—and what appears to be a bold gold necklace.

The accessory quickly caught the attention of fans across social media.

Some viewers speculated that the necklace is a $22,500 piece from Cartier, while others believe it could be the $320 Ben-Amun Giovanni necklace Swift has worn in the past.

Regardless of its price, its presence during a workout sparked a viral discussion about extravagance, celebrity lifestyle, and what it means to be “relatable.”

“She wears a $22.5k necklace to work out? That’s confidence,” one fan wrote, admiring the choice.

Others were more skeptical, with one comment reading, “Even if I had that kind of money, I wouldn’t wear something so expensive to exercise.”

Another joked, “Her gym outfit and mine belong in completely different galaxies.”

Some defended the look, suggesting Swift may have chosen to train while wearing stage-like accessories to simulate performance conditions.

Meanwhile, Swift has also made headlines for donating $100,000 to support two-year-old Lilah, who is battling a rare form of brain cancer.

“Sending the biggest hug to my friend, Lilah! Love, Taylor,” she wrote in a heartfelt message.

Whether it’s her philanthropic efforts or eye-catching fashion choices, Taylor Swift continues to spark conversations among fans and followers alike.