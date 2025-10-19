Keke Palmer gets candid about her 'boldest' fashion regret: See pictures

Keke Palmer has never shied away from bold fashion and beauty choices, but even she admits some past looks wouldn’t make the cut today.

In a new episode of Actually Me with GQ, Palmer reflected on her evolving style—and the one look she now considers her most embarrassing.

While answering a fan’s question about the most embarrassing thing she’s ever done, Palmer didn’t hesitate to turn the conversation to fashion.

“Look up the pictures of me at Comic-Con,” she said, referencing her 2016 appearance at San Diego Comic-Con for Scream Queens.

Describing the unforgettable look, she laughed, “I look like a Mortal Kombat character. Hair shaved all around, I have one braid. One singular braid.”

Palmer joked that no one around her gave her a heads-up: “The fact that the girls never told me to look in a mirror… They hated me secretly.”

Despite her critiques, she still had praise for her past self’s fearlessness. “She was bold, she was fierce, she was unafraid, she was fashion,” Palmer said, cracking up as she remembered the moment. “Whatever look I was down for, I went full throttle.”

Today, though, Palmer seems more rooted in a defined beauty look—especially her hair. Pointing to her current copper color, which she debuted in January 2025, she declared, “Imma let y’all know today, I’m never letting this copper go. She’s not leaving.”

The actress and singer’s candid reflection is yet another reminder of her authenticity and willingness to laugh at herself, all while embracing her journey through beauty and fashion.