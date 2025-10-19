Meghan Markle receives positive update amid new fears for royal titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still hold their titles, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but there is a lingering risk over what the future holds for it, after royal family took a drastic step for Prince Andrew.

Prince William is understood to have been the driving force behind Andrew to give up his royal titles and honours, including Duke of York and his Order of Garter. He had been persistently urging his father King Charles to take a stricter action before things got worse, and the monarch finally gave in to his heir.

The Duke of Sussex, who remains estranged from his brother, has also been a target of William to permanently cut out Harry and his wife from the royal family. This has sparked new fears for the Montecito-based couple.

Amid the tensions, Meghan, who has been razor-focussed on her business ventures, received an uplifting news about her podcast, which may give a major boost to her future endeavours, according to brand and culture expert Nick Ede.

The podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, won a Gold in the Business People & Entrepreneurs Shaping Culture category at the national Signal Award. The expert explained that the accolade has proven to be “great” for Meghan’s brand.

He told Express.co.uk that “optically” the awards “elevates your brand and shows that people have considered it and a group of experts or the general public have taken the time to vote for your work which means a lot”.

Ede believes that while Meghan’s “number one priority” is her lifestyle brand As Ever, she could return to podcasting in a few years and build it around her brand as a “natural extension of the business in the future”.

This would mean that despite her clash with the royals, there would be some public support which she can build on for her big plans.